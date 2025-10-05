Ridley (knee/elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After logging a 54 percent snap share in the Titans' 26-0 loss to the Texans in Week 4, Ridley registered consecutive DNPs Wednesday and Thursday before working in a limited capacity Friday and then being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. Ultimately, Ridley will be able to give it a go, though if he's limited at all, or suffers any setbacks versus Arizona, Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson would see added WR opportunities alongside Elic Ayomanor. Through four games, Ridley has compiled a modest 10/141/0 receiving line on 24 targets, while Ayomanor has recorded a 12/151/2 line (on 25 targets) in that same span.