Ridley (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Ridley, who had missed three consecutive games prior to the Titans' Week 10 bye, was able to log limited practices Wednesday through Friday, before approaching Sunday's contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus Houston confirmed, barring any setbacks or in-game limitations, Ridley is poised to reclaim his key role in Tennessee's passing offense. Prior to being sidelined, Ridley logged a a 16-290-0 receiving line on 35 targets through five games, plus the six snaps that he saw Oct. 12 before injuring his hamstring.