Ridley (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After logging back-to-back limited sessions, Ridley, who has missed the Titans' past three contests, is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the wideout is able to upgrade his participation level, as well as his injury designation (or lack thereof) ahead of Week 11 action.