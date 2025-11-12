Ridley (hamstring) is slated to practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley has missed the Titans' past three games and hasn't practiced since Week 6, but following his team's bye, the wideout appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. Prior to sustaining his hamstring injury, Ridley recorded a 16/290/0 receiving line on 35 targets through five full games and the six snaps he saw Oct. 12.