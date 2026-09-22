Ridley caught both of his targets for 35 yards during the Titans' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Ridley didn't see a target from Cam Ward during the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Jets. The veteran wide receiver finally got involved offensively with catches of 25 and 10 yards in the third quarter as part of a 12-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown scramble by Ward. Ridley was listed as a starter alongside Carnell Tate and Elic Ayomanor, and Ridley's 33 snaps on offense were second-most among Titans wide receivers behind Tate (40). Up next for Ridley and the Titans is a Week 3 road tilt against the Giants.