Ridley recorded three receptions on three targets for 50 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Ridley played two offensive possessions, with Cameron Ward under center for both. He was a key contributor to the latter drive, connecting with Ward for gains of 27, 13 and 10 yards, easily leading the team in receiving yards. Ridley will almost certainly remain Ward's primary target come the regular season, and their connection got off to a positive start Saturday.