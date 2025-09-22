Ridley recorded one reception on seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

The Titans continue to prioritize Ridley in their offense, as he led the team in targets Sunday. However, he struggled with drops and lacked rapport with Cam Ward, which led to the poor showing. Ridley has now been held to under 30 receiving yards in two of three games this season despite earning a minimum of six targets in every contest.