Interim head coach Mike McCoy noted after Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans that Ridley is out for the season with a broken fibula, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com and Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site report.

In his first game back after missing time with a hamstring injury, Ridley suffered a season-ending injury. In his looming absence, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson are next up for the Titans' WR targets, though as Week 12 approaches Dike is dealing with a chest contusion and Ayomanor a hamstring issue, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.