Coach Brian Callahan said over the weekend that Ridley (soreness) is on pace to be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos on Sept. 7, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Ridley has missed practice time during training camp with what the Titans have termed as "general soreness," but it doesn't sound like his availability for the start of the regular season is in question. Ridley played 11 offensive snaps in the Titans' preseason opener and caught all three of his targets for 50 yards. He's expected to command the lion's share of the targets in Tennessee's passing game this season.