Ridley (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Houston, is likely to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley missed each of Tennessee's past three games while dealing with an injured hamstring. He was able to log a trio of limited practices this week following Tennessee's Week 10 bye, and the veteran wideout now seems ready to return to game action. If Ridley does indeed suit up Sunday, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and the rest of the Titans' WR corps could each take a step down in the team's pass-catching pecking order.