Ridley is among the five wide receivers on the Titans' initial 53-man roster.

Tennessee heads into the season with Carnell Tate (undisclosed), Wan'Dale Robinson (head), Ridley, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor at wide receiver. Of those five players, only Robinson and Ridley have more than one year of NFL experience. Ridley was the team's No. 1 receiver in the early part of last season but finished the year with just 303 receiving yards in seven games, as he missed time due to a hamstring injury and then fractured his fibula. Having recovered from those injuries, the 31-year-old Ridley is in contention for a starting role on the outside opposite Tate, with Robinson likely to work primarily out of the slot.