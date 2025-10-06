Ridley recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 131 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.

Ridley entered Sunday's game having recorded only 141 yards combined across his first four games of the season. He finally got on track against the Cardinals, accounting for the Titans' three longest plays from scrimmage with receptions of 47, 38 and 25 yards. His longest two came at particularly opportune times, as he helped set up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter before getting Tennessee into field-goal range to attempt the game-winning kick as time expired. It will still be difficult to consistently trust Ridley given his start to the season, but it was encouraging to see him display some rapport with Cam Ward.