Ridley caught five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-30 loss to the Cowboys.

Ridley reeled in multiple passes in a contest for the first time since Week 5, and his 12-yard touchdown connection with Cam Ward in the fourth quarter was the wideout's first score of the year. Ridley trailed only fellow wide receiver Chimere Dike (seven) in targets, and Ridley could continue to see added opportunities moving forward with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.