Ridley isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 at Denver, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Ridley missed some practice time in mid-to-late August due to what was described as general soreness. The Titans' top wideout is unsurprisingly ready for the season opener, facing a tough matchup against CB Patrick Surtain and the Denver defense in Cameron Ward's first NFL start.