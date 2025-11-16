Ridley was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Texans after sustaining an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest -- his first since Week 6 -- Ridley caught his only target for 13 yards. In his absence, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey will handle the Titans' Week 11 WR duties.