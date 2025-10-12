Titans' Calvin Ridley: Hurts hamstring Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridley exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Before leaving the contest, Ridley caught his only target for 18 yards. While he's sidelined, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson will handle the Titans' WR duties versus Las Vegas.
