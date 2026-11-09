Titans head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Ridley was involved in an "unfortunate" interaction over the weekend at Nashville International Airport that is now in the hands of law enforcement, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Though neither the Titans nor the police have publicly shared details pertaining to the incident, Saleh described it as a "very minor miscommunication." Saleh didn't indicate that Ridley's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars is in any jeopardy following the incident, though the 31-year-old wideout could be a candidate to get dealt elsewhere ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Ridley has been limited to six receptions for 91 yards on 13 targets through seven appearances and doesn't look to be a major part of the 1-7 Titans' immediate or long-term plans.