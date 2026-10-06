Ridley caught one pass on two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Ravens.

Ridley and the rest of the Titans pass catchers took a back seat to rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate, who turned 12 of his targets from Cam Ward into nine catches for 145 yards. Ridley was on the field for 30 of Tennessee's 64 offensive snaps (46.9 percent), which was fewer than Tate (54), Wan'Dale Robinson (43) and Elic Ayomanor (40). Ridley is off to a slow start to the 2026 season, accumulating only three catches (on five targets) for 48 yards through four games. The Titans head home for Week 5 against the Texans, whose secondary was torched by CeeDee Lamb in a Week 4 loss to the Cowboys.