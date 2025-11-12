Ridley (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley has missed three consecutive games, in which span he didn't practice at all, but coming off Tennessee's bye he appears to have made notable progress in his recovery. If the veteran wideout is able to upgrade to full practice reps Thursday and/or Friday, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's home game against the Texans. That said, across six regular-season appearances so far Ridley is averaging just 48.3 receiving yards, and he remains without a touchdown on the year. Especially against a difficult matchup such as Houston, he will remain difficult to rely on for fantasy purposes even if cleared to retake the field.