Ridley (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ridley sat out the Titans' final two practices of Week 7 before sitting out an eventual 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday, but he was able to take a step forward in terms of activity for the start of Week 8 prep. If the veteran receiver is able to upgrade to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, he should be in line to suit up this weekend versus the Bengals. Before sitting out against the Browns, Ridley had put together a 5-81-0 receiving line on 10 targets through the Titans' first six games.