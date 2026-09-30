Ridley didn't catch his only target Sunday in a loss to the Giants.

For the first time this season, Ridley was not among the Titans' top three wideouts in terms of offensive snaps. Carnell Tate (53 snaps) led the WR corps in that category, with Elic Ayomanor (48 snaps) and Wan'Dale Robinson (38 snaps) also both ahead of Ridley (20 snaps). That could be an indication that Tennessee is turning toward the younger Ayomanor over the veteran Ridley, who has caught just two passes for 35 yards through three contests on the campaign.