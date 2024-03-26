Titans coach Brian Callahan told ESPN's Kevin Clark that he envisions Ridley's role as being "very similar" to what Ja'Marr Chase did for the Bengals.

Chase is bigger, stronger and probably also faster, not to mention being paired with franchise QB Joe Burrow rather than the unknown of Titans QB Will Levis. Still, it's promising that Callahan hopes to mimic Chase's usage from his time as offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, where the 2021 fifth overall pick got a lot of easy receptions the past two years, including 35 targets behind the line of scrimmage in 2023 (tied for second most among WRs). Ridley saw eight passes behind the line last season and got only 22 percent of his targets between the numbers, whereas Chase drew 44 percent of his looks in the middle part of the field. The Titans do have other solid options for screens and quick passes, with Ridley joined by WRs DeAndre Hopkin and Treylon Burks, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and RBs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard