Ridley (knee/elbow) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Though Ridley didn't practice for a second straight day, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com notes that the wideout was in uniform Thursday working on a side field. What Ridley is able to do Friday will thus loom large with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Cardinals. Through four games to date, Ridley has compiled a modest 10-141-0 receiving line on 24 targets.