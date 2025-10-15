Ridley (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site and Turron Davenport of ESPN.com report.

Ridley was forced out of this past Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders with a hamstring injury after logging just six snaps. The wideout now has two more opportunities to practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Patriots, but if Ridley ends up limited or sidelined, added snaps/targets would be available for Van Jefferson, who stepped into an expanded role in Week 6 following Ridley's departure.