Ridley isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to Tyler Lockett, as the Titans elect to play it safe with a pair of their key veteran wideouts. Ridley's next opportunity to see game action will arrive next Friday in the team's preseason finale against the Vikings.

