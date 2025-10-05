Ridley (knee/elbow) is trending towards being active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley is working through knee and elbow injuries, which caused him to miss the first two practices of the week before logging a limited session Friday to earn the questionable tag. The veteran wideout looks to be available for Week 5, though official word on his status may not come until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Ridley played just 27 snaps on offense during the Titans' Week 4 loss to the Texans, so he could see limited playing time against the Cardinals if he were to play, which would lead to more opportunities for Elic Ayomanor, Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson. Ridley and the Titans offense are off to a slow start to the 2025 regular season, with the 2018 first-rounder tallying 10 catches (on 24 targets) for 141 yards through four games.