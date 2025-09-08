Ridley recorded four receptions on eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Ridley led the Titans in targets and receptions, but he was not efficient with his chances and was slightly out of sync with Cameron Ward. The duo connected for a 13-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, Ridley's longest catch of the day. However, he had a few passes glance off his hands later in the contest as the Titans tried to mount a comeback, and Ridley had a particularly costly drop on the team's final offensive possession. While it was a disappointing opening line, Ridley should be in for better performances moving forward thanks to his secure role in the Titans' offense.