Titans' Calvin Ridley: Participating in OTAs on Monday

Ridley (leg) is participating in Monday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After being held out at the beginning of OTAs last month, Ridley has his helmet and is running routes and catching passes Monday. The veteran wideout suffered a broken fibula in Week 11 last season and is now seven months removed from the injury, so he should be at or near 100 percent. Ridley has much stiffer competition for targets in 2026 after the Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency before using the No. 4 overall pick in April's Draft on Carnell Tate.