Ridley played four offensive snaps and didn't show up on the box score otherwise during the Titans' 40-23 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Even though Carnell Tate (shoulder) was sidelined for a second consecutive week, Ridley was barely involved in the Titans' offensive gameplan. Ridley's four offensive snaps were by far a season low, and his role figures to shrink even more given that Tate is expected to return for Week 11 against the Cowboys on Nov. 22. Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) could be sidelined for that contest, although those offensive snaps would likely go to Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and even practice squad wideout Xavier Restrepo rather than Ridley.