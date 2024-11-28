Ridley (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley sat out Wednesday's session, but his return to a full practice one day later sets the stage for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Through 11 games to date, Ridley -- who has scored three TDs in that span -- leads the Titans pass catchers in receptions (41), targets (80) and receiving yards (634). He figures to remain busy once again this weekend on the heels of a 5/93/0 effort (on six targets) in Tennessee's 32-27 win over the Texans in Week 12.