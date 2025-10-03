Ridley (knee/elbow) was limited in his return to practice Friday.

After logging back-to-back 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday, Ridley was able to work in a limited capacity Friday before being deemed questionable for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest against the Cardinals. Look for added context regarding the wideout's status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday via national reporters like ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but if Ridley is out or limited this weekend, WRs Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson could see added Week 5 opportunities alongside Elic Ayomanor.