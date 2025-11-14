Ridley (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley has missed three consecutive games, but following the Titans' Week 10 bye, the wideout logged limited practices Wednesday through Friday, which gives him a chance to return to action this weekend. Fortunately for those considering Ridley in Week 11 fantasy lineups, Tennessee kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Ridley is limited or out versus Houston, however, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson would be in line to continue to see added WR opportunities.