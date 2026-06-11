Titans' Calvin Ridley: Returns to 7-on-7 drills

Ridley (leg) took his first 7-on-7 reps of the offseason Thursday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Coming back from last year's fibula fracture, Ridley had previously been limited to individual drills and stretching during OTAs. He still hasn't done full-team work, but that should come at the start of training camp, if not at mandatory minicamp June 16-17. The 31-year-old wideout restructured his contract in March, shortly after the Titans signed Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year deal. The team then drafted Carnell Tate fourth overall, completing a makeover of last year's undermanned WR room. Ridley doesn't have NFL experience working as anything other than the first or second option in a passing game, but that might be his new reality in Tennessee, assuming he even has enough left in the tank to lock down a top-three role at WR.