Ridley (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley, who as of Thursday hadn't practiced since being forced out of Week 6 action after just six snaps, is thus slated to miss his third straight game, and with the Titans on bye next week, his next chance to play won't arrive until Nov. 16 against the Texans. In his continued absence, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson -- who each logged eight targets in Week 8 -- will once again lead Tennessee's WR corps this weekend.