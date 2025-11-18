The Titans placed Ridley (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Ridley will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured fibula during the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday. The 30-year-old wideout will finish his second campaign in Tennessee with just 17 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns on 36 targets over seven games. Though Ridley is on the Titans' books through 2027 on a four-year, $92 million contract, Tennessee could designate him as a post-June 1 cut this offseason to save $18.7 million in cap space.