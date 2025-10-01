Ridley (knee/elbow) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coach Brian Callahan revealed Monday that Ridley played through an injury in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans, en route to logging a season-low 54 percent snap share. Now we know that the wideout is managing knee and elbow issues ahead of this weekend's game against the Cardinals. Ridley has two more chances to practice before the Titans' Week 5 injury designations are posted Friday. If he's limited or out versus Arizona, Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike and Van Jefferson would be candidates for added snaps alongside Elic Ayomanor.