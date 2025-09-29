Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Ridley had his snaps dialed back during Sunday's loss to the Texans due an undisclosed injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After playing at least 86 percent of the offensive snaps during each of the Titans' first three games, Ridley was on the field for just 54 percent of the snaps against Houston. It translated into yet another disappointing box score for the 30-year-old wideout, as he finished with just two catches for 30 scoreless yards on three targets. Ridley has yet to find the end zone this season and has been held to 30 yards or fewer in three of four contests. In total, Ridley has an ugly 10-141-0 receiving line on 24 targets this season. Among wide receivers with at least 10 targets this season, Ridley's 41.7 percent catch rate is fifth-worst at the position. It's unclear if the undisclosed injury will hamper Ridley at all next Sunday against the Cardinals.