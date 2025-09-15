Ridley recorded three receptions on six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.

Ridley tied for the team lead in targets with both Elic Ayomanor and Chig Okonkwo, though he beat out Ayomanor by one yard to lead Tennessee pass catchers. Ridley's longest catch of the day went for 26 yards, when Cam Ward rolled out to his right and hit him along the sideline. It was an improved performance for Ridley, though Ayomanor is emerging as a key part of the offense and looks likely to continue to cut into Ridley's opportunities.