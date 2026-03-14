Ridley (fibula) agreed to restructure his contract with the Titans and will be on the team's roster for the 2026 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridley was slated to earn a $2 million roster bonus by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, which pushed the Titans and the veteran wide receiver to come to a solution an his contract, per Pelissero. The details of how the contract has been restructured has yet to be announced, but the move ensures that Ridley will remain in Tennessee and pair up with free agent acquisition Wan'Dale Robinson. Ridley was limited to just seven regular-season games in 2025 due to a fractured left fibula that he suffered in mid-November. Prior to the 2025 campaign, the Alabama product logged at least 1,000 yards in three of four seasons, including in his first year with the Titans in 2024 (64/1,017/4 line on 120 targets across 17 regular-season games).