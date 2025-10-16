Ridley (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

That was also the case a day before, and with Ridley poised to record another 'DNP' on Thursday, what the wideout is able to at practice Friday, if anything, will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots. If he's sidelined this weekend, Van Jefferson would likely see an expanded role in Week 7, provided he's available after being limited by an ankle issue Wednesday.