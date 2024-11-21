Ridley (illness) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley was held out of the Titans' first Week 12 practice due to the illness, but he felt well enough to take every rep in practice a day later to clear up most of the concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Texans. After being contained for just three catches over a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 through 6, Ridley has been a more reliable contributor for fantasy managers over the ensuing five weeks, producing a 27-400-2 receiving line on 47 targets during that stretch.