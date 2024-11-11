Ridley recorded five receptions on nine targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Ridley increased his production with Mason Rudolph under center across the past three games, but he managed his best performance of the season with Will Levis back under center. He began the contest in impressive form by catching a deep 41-yard touchdown on the Titans' opening possession after he broke free from coverage over the middle of the field. Ridley's second score came in garbage time, but he still easily paced the Titans in targets, receptions and yards. His production could be volatile to close the campaign, but his ability to produce with Levis back under center was encouraging.