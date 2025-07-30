Ridley was unable to finish Wednesday's practice due to his right calf cramping up, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley continued to demonstrate a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Cam Ward prior to his departure, which occurred near the end of practice. The No. 1 wideout held his calf after a play and left the field to be evaluated by Tennessee's medical staff, though wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert confirmed Ridley was only dealing with cramps, per Nick Suss and Nick Gray of the Nashville Tennessean. While it's possible the Titans take precautions and give Ridley a rest day Thursday, the veteran wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with any actual injury. The 30-year-old is locked in as Ward's unquestioned top target this season, putting him in prime position to tally a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, with the hope of increased produciton due to improved O-line and QB play.