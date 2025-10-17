Ridley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Ridley out, look for Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson (ankle) -- if available -- to lead the Titans' WR corps versus New England, with Chimere Dike and Tyler Lockett mixing in, as was the case in Week 6 when Ridley exited after just six snaps. His next chance to play will occur Oct. 26 against the Colts.