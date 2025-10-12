Titans' Calvin Ridley: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridley (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Ridley thus ends his day with one catch (on one target) for 18 yards, while Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson will handle the Titans' WR duties in his absence for the remainder of the contest. Ridley's next chance to see game action will arrive Oct. 19 against the Patriots.
