Ridley played 32 offensive snaps and did not show up in the box score otherwise during the Titans' 23-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Ridley had the third-most snaps among Titans wide receivers behind Carnell Tate (44) and Wan'Dale Robinson (41), though Ridley didn't end up seeing a single target from quarterback Cam Ward during Sunday's loss. Ridley restructured his contract in mid-March after playing in only seven regular-season games in 2025, but it looks like the veteran wide receiver might be an afterthought in the Titans' offense. He'll look for better results in Tennessee's Week 2 clash against Philadelphia on Sept. 20.