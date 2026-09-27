Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Giants. He added two rushing yards on one carry.

For a third straight game to begin the season, Ward failed to reach 200 passing yards, and his first turnover of 2026 came at the worst possible time. With the Titans in the red zone and looking for a game-winning touchdown inside the final minute of the fourth quarter, Ward lofted a pass into the end zone that Jevon Holland picked off. The second-year QB has seen a marginal improvement in his completion rate from the 59.8 percent he posted as a rookie, but Ward has produced just four TDs (two passes, two rushing) through three games. He'll likely need to up his output significantly in Week 4 against the Ravens if the Titans are going to have a chance at an upset.