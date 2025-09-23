Titans coach Brian Callahan announced Tuesday he's handing off play-calling duties to QBs coach Bo Hardegree.

Hardegree was hired as Callahan's QBs coach ahead of the 2024 season and has very limited experience calling offensive plays in the NFL, only doing it with the Raiders in 2023 after coach Josh McDaniels and OC Joe Lombardi were fired during the season. However, the Titans simply needed to make a change. Entering Week 4, Tennessee is 31st in yards per game, 32nd in touchdowns scored, 32nd in passing yards and 32nd in sacks allowed. There's simply nowhere to go but up for the Titans. Averaging a mere 8.4 fantasy points per game through three weeks, rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is fantasy's QB36.