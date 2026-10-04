Ward completed 20 of 31 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Ravens. He added 27 yards on four carries, and threw a two-point conversion.

The Titans were down 24-7 at halftime, but with Lamar Jackson (ankle) forced to the sideline, Ward was nearly able to engineer a comeback. The second-year QB found Wan'Dale Robinson for a three-yard score inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, but an onside kick attempt didn't succeed and Ward never got the ball back. He still has a modest 3:2 TD:INT through four games, with another two touchdowns on the ground, and his 222 passing yards Sunday were a season high, but Ward might be building some momentum heading into a Week 5 home tilt against the Texans.