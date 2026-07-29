Titans' Cam Ward: Confident entering Year 2

Ward said Wednesday that he feels like a better quarterback entering Year 2, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll emphasized Ward's fuller understanding of the game from the perspective of the offensive line and receivers, lending credence to the 2025 first-rounder's increased confidence. Ward started all 17 games as a rookie and showed late-season improvement, then returned healthy for OTAs after a right shoulder injury in the 2025 finale. His first training-camp practice offered another encouraging sign, as he completed 11 of 16 passes with two touchdowns, per Wyatt. Ward's fantasy appeal is still tied to the overall growth of Tennessee's offense, as well as his chemistry with new top wideouts Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, but signals have been positive ahead of the 2026 regular season.